Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings game thread Burning the midnight oil. By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Dec 19, 2022, 9:30pm EST We've got a stretch of 10:00 starts this week. I'm sure all of you are going to make a point to stay up late to watch these games. This is now an open thread!
