How to watch 2022 NBA Christmas games

There are few things better than spending Christmas morning with loved ones then turning on a full slate of wall to wall NBA action for the afternoon and evening. The NFL tried to steal the shine this year, but we know Christmas is for NBA basketball. All games are on ABC/ESPN. Here’s what we’re looking at with some betting odds for those that want to wet the beak. Betting odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

It’s a game between two of the hottest teams in the league, but the visiting 76ers are favored -2 despite the absence of Tyrese Maxey. The teams are number two and three in points allowed per game over the last five, and the noon slot is an enticing place to take the under on the 217.5 over/under.

We just saw this Lakers team lose to the Hornets, so they are understandably 8 point underdogs on the road against Luka Doncic, fresh off a 50-point 10-assist triple double, and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Celtics had a historically good offense for much of the season, but they’ve suddenly forgotten how to shoot and have the league’s worst offense over the last ten games. However, they’re still favored (-2.5) over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

These teams always seem to play memorable games, but some of the luster is gone with Stephen Curry out of the lineup. His absence has been hugely detrimental to the Warriors, and that’s reflected in the line that has the Warriors +5 at home.

The nightcap features the Suns in Denver to take on two time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. The Nuggets currently find themselves at the top of the west while the Suns may be without superstar Devin Booker. They’ve dropped their last two games in his absence, so the line, which only favors the Nuggets by 3.5 at home, is surprisingly tight.

