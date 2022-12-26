 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers game thread

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Charlotte Hornets Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The Hornets are back after a couple days off for the holidays. They'll try to make it two wins in a row.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...