Filed under: Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game thread By Chase Whitney@chasewhitney_ Dec 29, 2022, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images The colorway of the Melo signature shoe as the lead photo is my favorite. Orange is an under-utilized color. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: Mark Williams records first career double-double as Hornets beat Thunder, 121-113 Preview: Hornets welcome Thunder to The Hive to kick off four-game homestand Recap: Hornets rally from 18-point deficit but fall just short against Warriors, 110-105 Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors game thread Preview: Hornets round out West Coast trip, look to sweep season series with Warriors Recap: Mark Williams gets meaningful minutes but Hornets lose to Blazers, 124-113 Loading comments...
Loading comments...