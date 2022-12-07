Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets game thread By Chase Whitney@chasewhitney_ Dec 7, 2022, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images One-off road trip to Brooklyn. Why not come home with a win? This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: Hornets make valiant comeback but fall just short against Nets, 122-116 Preview: Perpetually shorthanded Hornets travel to Brooklyn to face Nets Recap: Hornets play well offensively been can’t hold on in late loss to Clippers, 119-117 Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers game thread Preview: The banged-up Hornets face the oft-injured Clippers Recap: Hornets lose to Bucks b-team, 105-96 Loading comments...
Loading comments...