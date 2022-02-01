ATH Live: Trade deadline discussion with Dylan Jackson

Former At The Hive writer Dylan Jackson joins this week’s ATH Live.

First, we all talk about Jalen McDaniels’ injury and who we expect to replace his minutes. While we were doing that, the news broke that Gordon Hayward entered health and safety protocols so we wrapped that in, too.

The second half of the show is an in-depth look at what each of us think the Hornets’ outlook is ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline. Here’s a bit of a discussion outline:

-Ben Simmons/other trade rumors

-Who is the most likely player on the Hornets roster to be traded?

-How likely are the Hornets to part with young players/future draft picks in a deal?

-A look ahead towards the offseason, future free agents, likely cap space, etc., and how does that affect the 21-22 trade deadline?

Lastly, we all give a couple of non-lottery 2022 NBA Draft prospects that we think could potentially contribute for the Hornets right now. We’re sorry, but we just couldn’t hold off on some NBA Draft talk any longer.

The ATH email is open for questions, suggestions, and anything in between. If possible, we’d like to do a mailbag-type segment this season. Shoot us an email at atthehive1@gmail.com or just comment down below with whatever comes to mind and we’ll get back to you either in written or podcast form as soon as we can.

