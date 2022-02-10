Hornets land Montrezl Harrell, trade Ish Smith, Vernon Carey Jr., second-rounder to Wizards

The Charlotte Hornets are acquiring Montrezl Harrell from the Washington Wizards for Vernon Carey Jr., Ish Smith, and a second-round pick.

Harrell had an extremely hot start to the season, but the Wizards have since cooled off as a unit. The former Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 64.5 percent from the field.

Smith will be headed back to Washington less than one year after departing. He’s averaged 4.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range.

Lastly, Carey Jr. hasn’t gotten many chances on the Hornets’ main roster this year, having only appeared in four games. Nick Richards replaced him as the backup center option this year.

Charlotte’s long search for a center comes to a close (for now) with the addition of Harrell. His contract is up at the end of the season, but he should provide a nice boost for them at the center spot in the short term.