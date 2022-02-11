Preview: Hornets look to snap losing skid against struggling Pistons

What: Charlotte Hornets (28-28) at Detroit Pistons (12-43)

When: 7:00pm EST

Where: Little Caesars Arena; Detroit, MI

How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

The Hornets have lost six straight overall. They’ve beaten the Pistons 14 straight times. One of those streaks comes to an end tonight.

The big story for tonight’s game is that Montrezl Harrell is expected to make his Hornets debut after the team acquired him at the trade deadline yesterday afternoon. No word on whether or not he’ll start or what his minutes will look like. But he’ll be a welcome sight for a Hornets team that’s struggled to put the ball in the hoop consistently. He won’t help with the 3-point woes, but he’s an assertive finisher around the basket that should help the Hornets find a few more easy buckets.

The Pistons are struggling more than normal right now. They’ve lost six straight and 10 of their last 11. In those 11 games, they have the 29th ranked offense, 25th ranked defense, and last in net rating. Their best player during the losing stretch has been rookie Cade Cunningham, but he’s currently out with a hip issue. Saddiq Bey has done the most scoring thanks to some high volume but low-ish efficiency 3-point shooting, and Jerami Grant does a little of everything, though he’s come back to Earth a bit after a stellar season last year.

They made their own splash at the deadline, acquiring Marvin Bagley in exchange for Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles. Bagley may or may not be able to play tonight, so the Pistons are even thinner than usual.

This a great get right opportunity for the Hornets. They’ve been energized by the Harrell acquisition and should play confidently against a Pistons team that they’ve owned for years now. The Pistons haven’t been putting up much resistance lately, and the Hornets need to capitalize on that.