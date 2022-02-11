Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at Detroit Pistons game thread By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Feb 11, 2022, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets at Detroit Pistons game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports Tonight marks the start of the Montrezl Harrell era in Charlotte (probably). Let’s start it with a win. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Preview: Hornets look to snap losing skid against struggling Pistons Hornets land Montrezl Harrell, trade Ish Smith, Vernon Carey Jr., second-rounder to Wizards NBA trade deadline open thread Recap: Hornets drop sixth straight in loss to Bulls, 121-109 Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls game thread Preview: Hornets look to end five-game skid versus Bulls Loading comments...
Loading comments...