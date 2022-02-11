 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Charlotte Hornets at Detroit Pistons game thread

By Jonathan DeLong
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight marks the start of the Montrezl Harrell era in Charlotte (probably). Let’s start it with a win.

This is now an open thread!

