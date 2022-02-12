ATH Live: Trade deadline recap with James Herbert of CBS Sports

James Herbert, NBA writer for CBS Sports, is this week’s guest on At The Hive Live!

Big thanks to James for joining us for this episode. On top of the Montrezl Harrell trade, we covered a ton of stuff and all three of us enjoyed recording it, so we hope the listeners enjoy it as well. Here’s a bit of a discussion outline for the show:

- Harrell Trade

- Richaun Holmes staying put in Sacramento

- Hornets center rotation

- PJ Washington’s role for the rest of the season

- The buyout market and the Hornets open roster spot (Kemba’s return?)

- Rumors regarding Jakob Poeltl (The Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs reportedly discussed a trade of PJ Washington, Kai Jones and a potential first-round draft pick for Poeltl)

- General thoughts, observations and opinions from around the NBA after an eventful deadline.

The ATH email is open for questions, suggestions, and anything in between. If possible, we’d like to do a mailbag-type segment this season. Shoot us an email at atthehive1@gmail.com or just comment down below with whatever comes to mind and we’ll get back to you either in written or podcast form as soon as we can.

