 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies game thread

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
Charlotte Hornets v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Grizzlies are a little bit better than the Pistons. Let's see if the Hornets can make it two straight.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...