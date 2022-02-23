ATH Live: All Star break chat with Nick Denning

Former At The Hive contributor Nick Denning is back!

Chase, James and Nick all sat down to talk a bit about LaMelo Ball in the Rising Stars game (episode was recorded just before Sunday’s All-Star game) before giving in-depth thoughts on the slide the Charlotte Hornets took into the break. Here’s a breakdown of the topics:

-LaMelo’s first All-Star weekend (general thoughts)

-Hornets getting de ja vu from last year?

-Big picture; where Charlotte is at, and should fans get worried?

-James Borrego’s long-term job security

-Early Montrezl Harrell thoughts

-James Bouknight’s visit to his alma mater

