ATH Live: All Star break chat with Nick Denning

Former At The Hive contributor Nick Denning is back!
Chase, James and Nick all sat down to talk a bit about LaMelo Ball in the Rising Stars game (episode was recorded just before Sunday’s All-Star game) before giving in-depth thoughts on the slide the Charlotte Hornets took into the break. Here’s a breakdown of the topics:
-LaMelo’s first All-Star weekend (general thoughts)
-Hornets getting de ja vu from last year?
-Big picture; where Charlotte is at, and should fans get worried?
-James Borrego’s long-term job security
-Early Montrezl Harrell thoughts
-James Bouknight’s visit to his alma mater
The ATH email is open for questions, suggestions, and anything in between. If possible, we’d like to do a mailbag-type segment this season. Shoot us an email at atthehive1@gmail.com or just comment down below with whatever comes to mind and we’ll get back to you either in written or podcast form as soon as we can.
Loading comments...