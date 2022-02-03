The Charlotte Hornets have no All Stars

The NBA announced its Eastern and Western Conference All Star reserves, and the list included nary a Charlotte Hornet. Here is the list:

2022 NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2022

(Breaking news first reported by Shams after they were announced on the national television broadcast on TNT. News breakers gonna break news.)

No LaMelo Ball. No Miles Bridges. Ball is averaging 19.9 points, 7.7 assists, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. Bridges is averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while being a leading candidate for Most Improved Player.

Both are deserving candidates and got most of the conversation when the Inside the NBA crew discussed snubs. The most striking case in favor of a Hornets (h/t @benhuncc on Twitter for the find)

To summarize the screenshot, Ball averages more points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks while averaging fewer turnovers per game. So yeah, good job coaches.

There’s still a chance that one or both of those guys gets named as a fill-in for injuries (we already know Kevin Durant is out), but for the time being, the Hornets are the only team in the top ten of the Eastern Conference without an All Star.