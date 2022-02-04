ATH Live: Interview with Rod Boone

Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer is here for this week’s At The Hive Live!

Big thanks to Rod for coming on the show, we had a great time talking about the Hornets with him. Obviously, his work can be found in the Observer, and he can be found on Twitter @rodboone. Here's a discussion outline:

- Your career path to Charlotte Hornets beat reporter?

What are some of the challenges of beat reporting in a pandemic? Has your experience changed at all now following the team every single game with the Observer?

- How has covering the Hornets as a media member changed over the years? Are more media attending games this year as they become more competitive?

- The Hornets’ success in player development

- Ball/Bridges all star candidacy and what it would mean for the organization?

- Your thoughts on the upcoming trade deadline?

The ATH email is open for questions, suggestions, and anything in between.

