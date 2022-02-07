LaMelo Ball will replace Kevin Durant at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

LaMelo Ball is a 2022 NBA All-Star.

The NBA All-Star reserves were revealed not too long ago, and both Ball and Miles Bridges were left off of the Eastern Conference squad. However, since Kevin Durant is not participating in the game, Adam Silver was tasked with naming a replacement player, and he chose Ball.

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray have been named replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green in the NBA All-Star Game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2022

Ball is having a stellar sophomore season, averaging 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from three-point land. He will also be a part of the NBA’s Rising Stars Game.

The Charlotte Hornets are currently 28-26 on the season, good for ninth in the Eastern Conference. They are merely 1.5 games back of the six seed, though, and the standings are extremely tight all throughout the East.

Charlotte has not had a player represent them in the All-Star game since the 2017-18 season when Kemba Walker was a starter (and the game was hosted in Charlotte).

Walker is a three-time All-Star, two of which came with the Hornets. The last time Charlotte had an All-Star other than Walker was Gerald Wallace in the 2009-10 season.

It was also revealed that Draymond Green would not be participating in the All-Star Game. Silver named San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray as his replacement.

Here’s a look at the full, updated NBA All-Star rosters:

Eastern Conference: Trae Young, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant*, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Zach LaVine, Darius Garland, Fred VanVleet, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball*

Western Conference: Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, LeBron James, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic, Draymond Green*, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Dejounte Murray*