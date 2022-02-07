 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors game thread

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

This is probably my favorite picture from the season so far and I will continue to use it for Raptors related things for as long as these two players play for these two teams.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...