PJ Washington on Hornets’ struggles: “We can’t let the last 13 games affect the next games”

In what was their 11th loss in 13 games, the Charlotte Hornets got torched by the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, 130–106. It was the second night of a back-to-back for the Hornets after losing to a Kelly Olynyk buzzer-beater on Sunday.

Charlotte kept things close in the first, but a big-time second quarter opened up the floodgates for Milwaukee. From there, the Bucks never let the Hornets back in the game.

After the game, PJ Washington spoke with the media about Charlotte’s recent struggles. He was asked about what the team’s issue has been and what they can do to fix it.

“That’s a great question. I feel like if we had the answer to that we wouldn’t have lost all those games. For us, we just gotta stick with it. One game at a time. We can’t let the last 13 games affect the next games. We just gotta come in with the mindset of, we gotta play hard no matter who we’re playing. Tonight was just unacceptable from top to bottom. Not much to say.”

The Hornets’ only two wins in the month of February were on the 11th against the Detroit Pistons and the 25th against the Toronto Raptors. Other than that, it’s been nothing but losses for Buzz City.

Washington also touched on the Bucks game, in particular. Milwaukee absolutely wiped the floor with Charlotte, and according to Washington, they’re simply better than what they showed on Monday night.

“It’s just unacceptable. We’re better than what we showed tonight and we didn’t show it. It’s just simple as that. We have to come out and show who we are every night and we didn’t do a good job of that tonight.”

With only 19 games left in the regular season for the Hornets, Washington talked about the Hornets’ chances the rest of the way. And while things haven’t been looking great lately, he still believes Charlotte can go on a run and make some noise.

“19 games is a lot of games. We can lose a lot of games in a row and then win a lot in a row. For us, we just gotta find a rhythm and try to win games, simple as that. We haven’t put together a full 48 minutes in I don’t know how long. We just gotta figure that out and find our rhythm again.”

After their loss to the Bucks, the Hornets now sit at the ten seed, half a game behind the Atlanta Hawks in ninth. At the same time, they are only 1.5 games away from being out of the play-in tournament entirely. It’s going to be a rocky, dangerous road for them down the stretch.

Charlotte’s next game is another tough one, as they get set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.