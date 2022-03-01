Report: Hornets sign Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract

NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Thomas will re-join forces with former Boston Celtics teammate Terry Rozier in Buzz City.

Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day deal with Charlotte, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2022

In three games with the Denver Nuggets’ G-League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, Thomas has averaged 41.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. He’s shot 52.1 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from behind the three-point line.

Thomas earned two ten-day contracts earlier this season - one with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Dallas Mavericks. He appeared in four games with the Lakers, but his time in Dallas was affected by COVID, and he only played in one game for the Mavs.

Through five NBA games this season (22.8 minutes per game), Thomas averaged 8.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 31.9 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from deep.

Charlotte traded away Ish Smith at the deadline, leaving them without a true backup point guard. And with their recent shooting struggles, Thomas’ hot streak in the G-League could transfer over and give the Hornets, who are 2-11 in their last 13 games, a much-needed spark.