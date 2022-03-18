ATH Live: Hornets talk with Sam Dracula

Sam Dracula, Charlotte Hornets YouTuber and content creator, joins us for this week’s At The Hive Live!

Sam has been a Hornets YouTuber since 2019, amassing nearly 5,000 subscribers in that time. He delves into how he got into making Hornets videos in the first place, as well as his experiences as a content-creating figure in the NBA sphere, including his podcast with Raymond Felton. This was a really fun episode to record, we hope you guys enjoy it! Here’s an outline:

- Start/growth of Sam’s YouTube channel

- Sam’s experience of doing a “watch party”

- Addition of Raymond Felton as co-host of the “Bleav in Hornets” podcast

- Future plans for development of content

- Stock check of Hornets fans morale from people Sam engages with

- Sam’s thoughts on James Borrego

- Any rotation changes Sam would look to make

- Sam’s predictions for where the Hornets finish

The ATH email is open for questions, suggestions, and anything in between. If possible, we’d like to do a mailbag-type segment this season. Shoot us an email at atthehive1@gmail.com or just comment down below with whatever comes to mind and we’ll get back to you either in written or podcast form as soon as we can.