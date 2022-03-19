Hornets out-shoot Luka Doncic, Mavericks, 129-108, pick up fourth straight win

The Charlotte Hornets took home their fourth win in a row on Saturday night, taking down the Dallas Mavericks 129-108. Charlotte controlled the pace all night long, as they simply out-shot the Mavs on their way to a 30-point blowout.

No one on the Hornets had more than 23 points on the night, as it was a true team effort. Seven different players cracked double digits in the scoring column - Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball, Kelly Oubre Jr., Montrezl Harrell, and Isaiah Thomas. Everyone was red-hot (as evidenced by Bridges’ half-court heave at the end of the third quarter). Charlotte shot 44-of-88 (50.0 percent) from the field and 20-of-42 (47.6 percent) from three-point land.

Just a couple of nights ago, Charlotte was praised for the way they shut down Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on the defensive side of the floor. And while they did pull out a massive win, they took a different approach against the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic exploded for 37 points while shooting 13-for-20 from the field and 8-for-12 from behind the three-point line. Outside of Doncic, though, it was a cold shooting night for the Mavericks. The rest of the team shot a combined 26-of-69 from the field (37.7 percent) and 6-for-26 (23.1 percent) from deep.

Charlotte did a great job of moving the ball in this one, which has become a trend in their recent games. This marked the third game in a row the Hornets tallied at least 30 assists. In the month of March, they lead the entire league in assists per game with 29.9. Against the Mavs, Ball recorded seven, Rozier had six, and Caleb Martin and Mason Plumlee added five apiece.

With the win, the Hornets sit at tenth in the Eastern Conference but are tied with the Hawks in ninth. They are only 1.5 games back of the Brooklyn Nets in eighth. Charlotte has one more meeting with the Nets on March 27 in Brooklyn.

The Hornets’ next game is on Monday night when they take on the old friend Devonte’ Graham and the New Orleans Pelicans in Charlotte. The game is set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m.