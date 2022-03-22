Hornets sign Isaiah Thomas for the rest of the season

The Charlotte Hornets will sign guard Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the season according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: The Charlotte Hornets are signing guard Isaiah Thomas to a new contract for the remainder of the season. After 10-days with Lakers, Mavs, Hornets, Thomas finds home in Charlotte where he's averaged 10 points and assumed leadership role. Hornets: 7-2 since signing Thomas. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 22, 2022

Thomas’ second 10-day contract was set to expire today, so the Hornets had to decide between signing Thomas for the rest of the season or letting him walk. His play and the play of the team as a whole since his arrival made that an easy decision.

The 33-year-old is coming off his best performance as a Hornet, scoring 15 points and igniting a previously stagnant Hornets offense against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. He’s averaging 9.9 points and 2.0 assists in 13.5 minutes per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 48.0% from three. He’s been a sparkplug off the bench and has provided a lift to the Hornets offense on numerous occasions when shots have stopped falling.

Hornets players and coaches have all raved about IT’s leadership as well, and Shams alludes to that in the Tweet above. He’ll now be on the roster for the rest of the season and the Hornets make one final push to position themselves for a chance at the postseason.