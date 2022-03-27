 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets game thread

Nervous.

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Winner takes control of the 8 seed and the tiebreaker for the remainder of the season. Kind of a big deal.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...