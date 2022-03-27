Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets game thread Nervous. By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Mar 27, 2022, 7:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports Winner takes control of the 8 seed and the tiebreaker for the remainder of the season. Kind of a big deal. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: LaMelo Ball scores 33, Hornets take 8 seed with win over Nets, 119-110 Preview: Hornets and Nets face off in a high-stakes showdown Recap: Hornets wrap up homestand with huge win over Jazz, 107-101 Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz game thread Preview: Hornets, Jazz both hoping to bounce back after ugly losses Recap: Hornets play with little urgency, lose to Knicks, 121-106 Loading comments...
Loading comments...