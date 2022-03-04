ATH Live: Hornets talk with EmbreyNBA

Chase and James are joined by EmbreyNBA on this week’s At The Hive Live!
Embrey can be found on Twitter and Tik Tok @EmbreyNBA. He’s a longtime Hornets fan that creates content about the team and the NBA in general, cultivating a 34,000-plus follower count on Tik Tok so far. Both of us had a blast talking to Embrey, we hope the listeners enjoy this one as much as we did! Here’s a discussion outline:
- Embrey’s background to being a Charlotte Hornets fan
- Embrey’s journey into content creation
- Info about Tik Tok/his account
- How NBA Tik Tok content differs to Twitter
- Goals for your channel/account
- Hornets talk
The ATH email is open for questions, suggestions, and anything in between. If possible, we’d like to do a mailbag-type segment this season. Shoot us an email at atthehive1@gmail.com or just comment down below with whatever comes to mind and we’ll get back to you either in written or podcast form as soon as we can.
