Gordon Hayward upgraded to probable, set to make return on Saturday

Gordon Hayward has been upgraded to probable for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to the Charlotte Hornets PR team.

Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) - Probable

Hayward has been out since spraining his ankle in a nasty collision on February 7th against the Toronto Raptors. He’s missed the last 22 games. After struggling without him early on, the Hornets have gained momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

Prior to his injury averaged 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 39.0% from the 3-point line.

His return provides the Hornets with another stabilizing veteran, whether it be with the bench unit or the starters. He’s shown the ability to get a bucket when the offense dries up and provide a level of calmness when things go awry.

No word yet on how he’ll be integrated back into the lineup, though I’m sure we’re not going to see his full complement of minutes right away and he may take some time to get his rhythm back.