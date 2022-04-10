 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards game thread

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Hornets need a win and some unlikely help to move up in the play-in tournament. At the very least lets get the win and keep the momentum going.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...