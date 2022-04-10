Filed under: Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards game thread By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Apr 10, 2022, 3:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports The Hornets need a win and some unlikely help to move up in the play-in tournament. At the very least lets get the win and keep the momentum going. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Preview: Hornets host the depleted Wizards with final play-in seeding on the line Recap: Hornets dominant in second straight night as they beat the Bulls, 133-117 Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls game thread Recap: Hornets overcome slow start to blow out Magic, 128-101 Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic game thread Recap: Hornets run out of gas in fourth quarter, fall to Heat, 144-115 Loading comments...
Loading comments...