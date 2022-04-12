ATH Live: Hornets-Hawks play-in preview

The 10-seed Charlotte Hornets will face the nine-seed Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday in the first round of the play-in tournament.

In preparation for this matchup, we each went back and watched one of the most recent Hawks-Hornets games. The homework we did to prep for this episode was extensive, and we hit on a lot of different topics that could surface in the game on Wednesday, including matchups, offensive and defensive schemes, rotations/injuries, and much more. We hope you enjoy, and we also hope the next podcast is a happy one!

The ATH email is open for questions, suggestions, and anything in between. If possible, we’d like to do a mailbag-type segment this season. Shoot us an email at atthehive1@gmail.com or just comment down below with whatever comes to mind and we’ll get back to you either in written or podcast form as soon as we can.

