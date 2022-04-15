ATH Live: Hornets-Hawks play-in recap

The 10-seed Charlotte Hornets have lost in the first round of the play-in tournament for the second time in as many seasons, and we are here to talk about it.

We logged onto Zoom to record during the fourth quarter, which is pretty indicative of how poorly that game went for Hornets fans. After a bit of a game recap, we talk about why this isn’t the worst ending to a season and why there’s plenty to be positive about heading into the summer.

The ATH email is open for questions, suggestions, and anything in between. If possible, we’d like to do a mailbag-type segment this season. Shoot us an email at atthehive1@gmail.com or just comment down below with whatever comes to mind and we’ll get back to you either in written or podcast form as soon as we can.

