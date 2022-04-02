Recap: Hornets unravel in second half, lose to 76ers, 144-114

The Charlotte Hornets allowed the Philadelphia 76ers to score 86 points in the second half in a very bad loss, 144-114.

Gonna keep this very short and sweet because this is not a game that anyone wants to give much attention to. Things started poorly with Tobias Harris hitting a few early 3-pointers, but the Hornets hung around by forcing turnovers and piecing together a few little spurts of offense. It peaked with a run started by this play from Cody Martin and LaMelo Ball:

That was part of eight straight points from the Hornets to briefly give them the lead. They took their last lead at 43-42 and were outscored 16-10 from there to the end of the half.

Then everything fell apart. The teams traded a couple of baskets before the 76ers went on a 24-6 run to blow the game open. They made 17 of their 22 3rd quarter field goal attempts and 7 of 10 3-point attempts. The Hornets turned the ball over eight times on the other end in what would have otherwise been a respectable offensive quarter. That all continued into the fourth, where the Sixers made another seven threes and scored another 41 points. In total, they 30-of-46 (65.2%) from the field and 14-of-23 (60.9%) from three in the second half, resulting in an absurdly high offensive rating of 162.3.

It’s not hard to shoot such a high percentages when you get into the paint as easily as the Sixers did. They attempted 40 shots from inside the paint and made 32 of them.

The Hornets offense was acceptable, especially against a strong 76ers defense. Gordon Hayward had a quiet but much needed return to action. Miles Bridges scored at least 20 points for the fifth consecutive game. The team has a whole shot and shared the ball well. The defense is where things need to get better. The Hornets have the rest of today and then two full days off to get it together before they visit the Eastern Conference leading Heat on Tuesday night.