Highlights from the Hornets exit interviews

These might be a little old news, but I figured I could at least share some highlights of the Charlotte Hornets exit interviews for those of you who haven’t seen them. Let’s get into it.

Nick Richards

Learned a lot about being a professional from Mason Plumlee and Montrezl Harrell

Feels like the Hornets needed better rim protection. Says centers still have an important role in the game and its on players in that position to adapt to the new way the game is played.

JT Thor

Planning on working on his strength and jump shooting this summer

Feels like he can be a very good defender as he gets stronger

Kai Jones

Felt like he improved a lot this season

Didn’t expect to spend so much time in Greensboro but does feel like it was a blessing in the end

Spoke a lot about building championship habits

James Bouknight

Learned a lot from his teammates this season and understands what he needs to get better at in the offseason

Had fun this year

Montrezl Harrell

Doesn’t feel like he really flourished in the role he had this season, but it’s a situation he’s not used to with being traded during the season

Felt like he played more of a veteran leadership role, but he wanted to be able to make more of an impact on the floor

Still said he loves the city and would like to be back

Isaiah Thomas

Sees something special in this group and wants to be here and help the group take the next step

Thinks the team needs a few more vets in the locker room

Says guys around the league are talking about Charlotte and see a bright future here

Feels like he can help LaMelo because he’s been in a similar position as a face-of-the-franchise point guard for a stretch

Frequently expressed his thankfulness to the organization for giving him an opportunity

Kelly Oubre

Says this season was a season of growth and showed where the kinks are and what needs to be improved

Loves the city. Feels a connection to the Hornets since he grow up in New Orleans as a New Orleans Hornets fan.

Says team can do a better job of instilling confidence on the players further down on the depth chart

Cody Martin

Loves being in Charlotte

Emphasized the need for the team to get better on the defensive end of the floor to become a great team

Felt like being separated from Caleb has helped both of them blossom and grow without being compared to one another

Feels more confident as a shooter and that helped his effectiveness from outside this season. Has always struggled with worrying too much about the results of his shooting.

PJ Washington

Really proud of the team and proud to be here

Says the team needs to improve everywhere defensively

Felt he improved the most as an iso defender

Gordon Hayward

His sprained ankle has also resulted in a sort of bone chip that’s made healing difficult

Sees parallels between this team and his early Utah days where the team is improving a lot year over year

Terry Rozier

Was really hoping to make the playoffs so guys like Miles and Melo can experience a playoff a series

Looking forward to putting the work in this summer

Miles Bridges

Feels like the team got better this year even with the disappointing ending

Team has to get better on defense (he said this a lot) and needs a better interior presence. He also says the team needs to be better with decisions in crunch time.

Said he wants to come back but will let his agent worry about that. Wants to play with Melo and Terry for his whole career if possible.

Took ownership of him losing his cool after the loss to the Hawks

Says he and his family love the city of Charlotte

Wrapped it up saying the Hornets need more defense

LaMelo Ball

Feels like the Hornets shouldn’t have even been in the play-in; they had a chance to set themselves better throughout the course of the season

Said the team was real tight and wants to keep everyone together

Said he touches a ball everyday. If he’s not working out, he’s shooting around with his friends or something.

He never wants to wear number 2 ever again in his life

James Borrego