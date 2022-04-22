Hornets dismiss James Borrego as head coach

The Charlotte Hornets have dismissed James Borrego as head coach, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Charlotte is dismissing coach James Borrego, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2022

Borrego was let go after four years at the helm, leading Charlotte to a 138-163 record. Following two seasons of improvement after Kemba Walker’s departure initiated a rebuild, Borrego was signed to a multi-year contract extension in August and led the Hornets to a 43-39 record, good for their second-straight play-in tournament appearance and a 10-win improvement from the prior season.

The Hornets undeniably got better under Borrego’s watch, but perhaps the pair of blowout losses in the play-in soured the front office on his ability to take the team to the next level of contention. Exit interviews were also conducted recently, and there’s at least a chance it was communicated by players that the roster wasn’t fully bought into his message.

The search for a new head coach begins. The news is still fresh, so no candidates have been rumored yet. That should happen in the coming days and weeks, and it wouldn’t be surprising if most of them are experienced head coaches or long-time assistants for playoff teams. Remember, though, the grass is not always greener on the other side.