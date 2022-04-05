ATH Live: Gordon Hayward’s return, end of season schedule, play-in race

Chase and James are riding solo (duo, technically) for this episode of At The Hive Live.

James makes an announcement to start before delving into the return of Gordon Hayward, the Charlotte Hornets’ schedule to round out the regular season, the recent feature article on LaMelo Ball in Slam Magazine and how we think the play-in race may shake out in the final days.

The ATH email is open for questions, suggestions, and anything in between. If possible, we’d like to do a mailbag-type segment this season. Shoot us an email at atthehive1@gmail.com or just comment down below with whatever comes to mind and we’ll get back to you either in written or podcast form as soon as we can.

LINK TO SHOW