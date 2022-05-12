Reports: Frank Vogel, Kenny Atkinson join list of Hornets head coaching candidates

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has been interviewed by the Charlotte Hornets for their vacant head coaching position. Fischer noted that the Hornets are ‘winding down’ their first set of interviews.

Charlotte is winding down the first round of the Hornets’ head coaching search, according to league sources, having flown to meet several coaches in person as opposed to over Zoom. Frank Vogel, the former Lakers head coach, is among Charlotte’s list of interviewed candidates. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) May 12, 2022

The Lakers controversially fired Vogel after a disappointing season that saw them miss the postseason entirely. Vogel led the Lakers to an NBA championship during the 2019-20 season and has head coaching experience as part of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

This news comes just one day after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Kenny Atkinson was among the candidates already been interviewed. Atkinson is currently an assistant for the Golden State Warriors.

Atkinson is most well-known for his years as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. He leads D’Angelo Russell and the Nets to a surprising playoff appearance during the 2018-19 season. Since then, he’s been an assistant for the LA Clippers and the Warriors.

Vogel and Atkinson join a long list of candidates the Hornets have asked to interview. This list includes New Orleans Pelicans coaching advisor Mike D’Antoni, Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney, Milwaukee Bucks assistants Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, and Nets assistant David Vanterpool.

Outside of that group, other the Hornets have reportedly shown an interest in Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse and ex-Warriors head coach Mark Jackson. According to Fischer’s sources, LaMelo Ball has expressed his interest in Jackson.