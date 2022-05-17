2021-22 Season Review: Terry Rozier

The Charlotte Hornets know what they have in Terry Rozier at this point. His last two seasons have been remarkably similar.

He’s good for 20, four, and four while flirting with 40% 3-point shooting on high volume. He’s historically been a clutch player for the team, even if those numbers took a little bit of a dip this past season. He’s a leader of this team and he brings an edge to the squad that every team needs.

That leadership has extended to his play as a point guard. The team had struggled in previous seasons with Rozier running the point. That changed this season. The Hornets outscored opponents by 3.7 points per 100 possession with an offensive rating of 115.2. That marks two straight years of improvement after the Hornets efficiency tanked with Rozier as the one in his first season in Charlotte. That improved play at the point provides the Hornets with some flexibility in roster construction going forward. Rozier and LaMelo Ball can absorb most of the team’s minutes at the point, which makes another backup guard less of a priority.

Rozier’s numbers improved as the season went along, especially in the play making department. He averaged 20.3 points and 5.1 assists after the calendar turned to 2022. He had two double digit assist games, including his first triple double as a Hornet in their blowout win over the Pistons in February. He had games where he carried the Hornets to wins, like a December win over the Pacers in which he scored a season high 35 points and scored half the team’s points in the fourth quarter.

There isn’t a lot more to expand on with Rozier. He’s been as steady as they come for the Hornets since he arrived in the sign and trade deal for Kemba Walker. He’s locked up through the 2025-26 season, so he probably isn’t going anywhere any time soon either. Hornets fans can continue to count on many more 20 point per game seasons from Rozier in the years to come.