The Charlotte Hornets will pick 13th and 15th in the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery has come and gone, and the Charlotte Hornets have unsurprisingly stayed pat. They came into the evening slotted at the 13 spot, and their ping pong ball combinations (which had a slightly better than 4% chance of landing in the top four) didn’t hit. The Cavaliers didn’t leap up from 14 either, so the Hornets held their spot. The Orlando Magic ended up with the first overall pick, keeping it in the Southeast division with the Hornets.

It means the Hornets enter the draft with both the 13th and 15th pick. They’ll almost certainly look for ways to use the picks to maneuver for other picks or for veteran pieces. It’ll be a very active draft season. At the Hive will keep you abreast of any news that breaks and provide you with a plethora of prospect reports to get you ready for next month’s draft.