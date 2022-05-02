ATH Live: Postseason awards and series finale

The At The Hive Live finale episode!

Before we give James his sendoff as he transitions to his new role with Sports Illustrated’s Charlotte Hornets website, we run through our end-of-season awards, including Best win, worst loss, the Dion Waiters award and best moment. We rounded out the show by reflecting on our favorite moments podcasting together over the last year-plus.

Just FYI: The finale episode may reference Borrego as the current head coach, but that’s only because we recorded it prior to his dismissal. We got back together to record the reaction pod a day after we recorded this, what was supposed to be our last ATH Live episode.

Anyway, thank you to all the listeners for tuning into our podcasts. James and I deeply enjoyed making episodes and talking to all the people that came on or supported the podcast. At The Hive will still have plenty of audio and written content coming your way, so don’t worry. We’re not going anywhere.

