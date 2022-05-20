Post lottery Hornets 2022 mock draft roundup

We got a look at Chase’s first mock draft the other day. Now we’re going to take a look at what the rest of the Internet thinks of the Charlotte Hornets strategy for the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft. Let’s jump right into it.

ESPN:

13th - Mark Williams, Big, Duke

15th - Ochai Agbaji, Wing, Kansas

You’re going to see these names plenty of times here, and that probably won’t change much between now and draft time. Williams fits the prototype of what the Hornets need at the five—a lob threat that can protect the rim and rebound the basketball. Agbaji fits the Hornets preference for players out of blueblood programs and profiles as a complementary 3&D player on the wing.

The Ringer:

13th - Mark Williams, Big, Duke

15th - Ochai Agbaji, Wing, Kansas

Oh look, just like ESPN. Told you we were going to see these names a lot. One minor quibble with these though—it makes no sense for the Hornets to draft a center at 13 with the Cavs picking 14th. If there’s one thing the Cavs don’t need, it’s a center.

The Athletic:

13th - Mark Williams, Big, Duke

15th - Ochai Agbaji, Wing, Kansas

I think the Hornets have just officially picked these players at this point.

CBS Sports:

13th - Mark Williams, Big, Duke

15th - Tari Eason, Forward, LSU

We’ve got something different! CBS is sticking with the Mark Williams pick, but they’re pegging Tari Eason as the defensive stopper selected 15th. Eason is a high motor, high upside defender with flashes of offensive potential, but his game still needs a lot of refining despite being 21 years old already.

Sports Illustrated:

13th - Ochai Agbaji, Wing, Kansas

15th - Mark Williams, Big, Duke

Same players, different order, as Jeremy Woo agrees that the Hornets should consider the Cavs like of need at the center spot in between their two picks.

Yahoo Sports:

13th - Tari Eason - Forward, LSU

15th - Tyty Washington - Guard, Kentucky

The Hornets could use a long term backup for LaMelo Ball. Washington is a steady playmaker with a good feel for the game that profiles nicely as a floor general off the bench.

Bleacher Report:

13th - Tari Eason, Forward, LSU

15th - Tyty Washington, Guard, Kentucky

We find ourselves in the middle of the Tari Eason portion of this program. Another mocker that likes the Hornets picking up a backup point at 15.

SB Nation:

13th - Tari Eason, Forward, LSU

15th - Mark Williams, Big, Duke

The mothership also likes the Hornets adding a pair of plus defenders to complement the offensive firepower already on the roster.

Tankathon:

13th - Mark Williams, Big, Duke

15th - Tari Eason, Forward, LSU

Tankathon going with the CBS Sports approach.

NBA Draft Net:

13th - Tari Eason

15th - Blake Wesley

Love throwing NBADraft.net into here because they’re sure to buck the trend and do something different. They have the Hornets taking Eason and complementing him with Blake Wesley, a combo card that profiles somewhat similarly to James Bouknight.

To summarize, 10 mock drafts provided us with five different players on the Hornets, and one of those was NBA Draft Net doing what they do and coming out of left field with a player like Blake Wesley. Maybe we’ll see more variance as we get closer to draft time, but right now the consensus seems to have a pretty narrow list of players expected to end up in Charlotte.