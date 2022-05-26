Hornets 2022 mock draft roundup, the second round

Last week we went around the Internet and found some mock drafts and their selections for the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th and 15th picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. This time around, we’ll look at some of the mocks that went all the way through the second round. Let’s get started.

ESPN: Max Christie, Wing, Michigan State

Christie was a five star recruit coming out of high school but had a bit of a disappointing year at Michigan State. He has potential as a shooter but he needs to add some bulk and refine his game.

The Athletic: Ismaël Kamagate, Big, Paris Basketball (France)

Kamagate is a mobile, athletic big that can run the floor and catch and finish around the basket but doesn’t have a lot of depth to his skill set at this point.

Sports Illustrated: Christian Braun, Wing, Kansas

Braun has a high motor and can do a little of everything but doesn’t have a definitive NBA skill.

Yahoo Sports: Max Christie, Wing, Michigan State

Bleacher Report: Josh Minott, Forward, Memphis

Minott is a super athletic forward but hasn’t shown any semblance of a jump shot.

Tankathon: Gabriele Procida, Wing, Bologna (Italy)

Procida is a good shooter but hasn’t shown much in the way of playmaking shots, though that’s somewhat tough to gauge as a young player playing professionally in Europe.

NBA Draft Net: Michael Foster, Forward, G League Ignite

Foster has a high motor and good physical tools but needs to better translate those attributes into consistent, effective play on the floor.

Second round picks are a total crapshoot, so we can keep revisiting this and probably getting different prospects each time. The Hornets have a pretty crowded roster, so there might not be room for the 45th pick on the roster, but it’s still fun to project.