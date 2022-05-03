Mike D’Antoni, Kenny Atkinson, and others in the initial list of Hornets head coaching candidates

It’s been quiet since the Charlotte Hornets dismissed head coach James Borrego about a week and a half ago. We’ve finally got some news on that front, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting an initial list of candidates the Hornets will be interviewing.

ESPN Sources: The Charlotte Hornets are beginning to interview candidates for their head coaching job, including Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee assistant Darvin Ham, Dallas assistant Sean Sweeney and Mike D'Antoni. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 3, 2022

The list in case you can’t see the Twitter embed for whatever reason:

Kenny Atkinson

Darvin Ham

Sean Sweeney

Mike D’Antoni

There’s a nice blend of candidates here. D’Antoni has the most storied track record of the bunch and has a history with Mitch Kupchak. Atkinson was let go from the Brooklyn Nets after they acquired a bunch of star power, but he led a hodgepodge group of misfits and castoffs to to the playoffs after the team was gutted by the Celtics trade several years prior.

Ham and Sweeney are looking for their first head gig. Ham has been a hot name for a couple of years now and is talked about like the next great coach. Sweeney has gone the route of video coordinator to assistant coach to now head coaching candidate, a path that was made famous by Erik Spoelstra in Miami.

This probably isn’t a final list of candidates, and we’ll keep you updated with any more names that come to Charlotte.