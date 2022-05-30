 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hornets host six players for pre-draft workouts

Forward Tari Eason from LSU headlines the group.

By Jonathan DeLong
2022 NBA Draft Combine Circuit Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets have officially announced their first group of pre-draft workouts. From the team’s PR team:

The list of participants, who worked out in front of the team on Sunday, in non-Tweet form:

  • Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Big, UT-Arlington (though I believe he just announced he’s transferring to Memphis, so who knows)
  • Rasir Bolton, Guard, Gonzaga
  • Tari Eason, Forward, LSU
  • Terquavion Smith, Guard, NC State
  • Marcus Weathers, Wing, SMU
  • Isaiah Whaley, Forward, UConn

This sets off what we’ll probably be a near daily update with prospects shuttling through Charlotte for workouts. If that ends up being the case. I’ll keep a running list with each post so we can all keep tabs on everyone that works out in front of the team’s brass. Though without a head coach and coaching staff in place, I’m curious as to who is running these workouts.

