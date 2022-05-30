Hornets host six players for pre-draft workouts

The Charlotte Hornets have officially announced their first group of pre-draft workouts. From the team’s PR team:
The @hornets will hold a draft workout at Spectrum Center today, Sunday, May 29 with the following prospects:— Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) May 29, 2022
The list of participants, who worked out in front of the team on Sunday, in non-Tweet form:
- Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Big, UT-Arlington (though I believe he just announced he’s transferring to Memphis, so who knows)
- Rasir Bolton, Guard, Gonzaga
- Tari Eason, Forward, LSU
- Terquavion Smith, Guard, NC State
- Marcus Weathers, Wing, SMU
- Isaiah Whaley, Forward, UConn
This sets off what we’ll probably be a near daily update with prospects shuttling through Charlotte for workouts. If that ends up being the case. I’ll keep a running list with each post so we can all keep tabs on everyone that works out in front of the team’s brass. Though without a head coach and coaching staff in place, I’m curious as to who is running these workouts.
