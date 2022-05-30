Hornets host six players for pre-draft workouts

The Charlotte Hornets have officially announced their first group of pre-draft workouts. From the team’s PR team:

The @hornets will hold a draft workout at Spectrum Center today, Sunday, May 29 with the following prospects:



Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu - UT-Arlington

Rasir Bolton - Gonzaga

Tari Eason - LSU

Terquavion Smith - NC State

Marcus Weathers – SMU

Isaiah Whaley - UConn — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) May 29, 2022

The list of participants, who worked out in front of the team on Sunday, in non-Tweet form:

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Big, UT-Arlington (though I believe he just announced he’s transferring to Memphis, so who knows)

Rasir Bolton, Guard, Gonzaga

Tari Eason, Forward, LSU

Terquavion Smith, Guard, NC State

Marcus Weathers, Wing, SMU

Isaiah Whaley, Forward, UConn

This sets off what we’ll probably be a near daily update with prospects shuttling through Charlotte for workouts. If that ends up being the case. I’ll keep a running list with each post so we can all keep tabs on everyone that works out in front of the team’s brass. Though without a head coach and coaching staff in place, I’m curious as to who is running these workouts.