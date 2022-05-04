Hornets add two more candidates to head coaching interview list

The Charlotte Hornets have received permission to interview Nets assistant David Vanterpool and Bucks assistant Charles Lee for their vacant head coach position.

Lee has worked his entire NBA career under current Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, first with the Hawks and now with the Bucks. He went through head coaching interviews last offseason and was a finalist for the Wizards job that ultimately went to Wes Unseld Jr.

Vanterpool was a long time assistant with the Blazers under Terry Stotts before being names associate head coach of the Timberwolves in 2019. He spent this past season as an assistant with the Nets, and he’s shown he can make an impact from the sidelines. He’s been credited as a key piece in the development of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. He also interviewed for the Hornets job the last time it was open back in 2018.

So that brings the total coaching candidate search up to six, and there still may be more to come.