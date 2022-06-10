Reports: Hornets expected to name Kenny Atkinson as the team’s next head coach

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Charlotte Hornets are expected to hire Kenny Atkinson to their vacant head coach position.

The Charlotte Hornets are closing in on Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson as the franchise’s next head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 10, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that it’s a 4-year deal:

Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson has agreed to a four-year deal to become the new coach of the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2022

Per Charania’s report, Atkinson met with team owner Michael Jordan on Wednesday and the organization decided on it Friday afternoon. Atkinson is currently finishing up an NBA Finals run with the Golden State Warriors, so any news of an introductory press conference is likely to come following the conclusion of the series.

Atkinson comes to Charlotte with an extremely impressive resume. He served as an assistant under Mike D’Antoni with the Knicks before joining Mike Budenholzer’s staff in Atlanta. He served as head coach of the Nets from the 2016-17 season through his resignation on March 7, 2020, making one playoff appearance (a 4-1 first round loss to Philadelphia) and compiling a 118-190 regular season record. He’s garnered a reputation as a developmental head coach that has great attention to detail and instills culture structure in his locker room. He spent the last two seasons as an assistant with the Clippers and Warriors, both successful teams with consistent performance on both offense and defense.

At The Hive will have more long-form thoughts on Atkinson’s hire once the news settles in. But for now, we can enjoy finally having a new head coach.