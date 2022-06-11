Hornets 2022 pre-draft workout tracker: Shaedon Sharpe and Mark Williams visit Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets continue to host draft workouts on an almost daily basis as we approach the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23rd. We’ll use this post to keep the tracker updated and share little tidbits on the workouts that come through as they happen.
Here’s what we’ve missed since the last post:
- June 8th: The Hornets are starting to get some workouts in with legitimate second round targets with a couple of bigs and guards that would be nice additions to the roster and/or the Swarm
- June 9th: Mostly fliers and Swarm possibilities
- June 10th: The highlight of the day are two individual workouts, one with Mark Williams out of Duke and one with Shaedon Sharpe out of Kentucky. Williams is oft connected with the Hornets as a seamless fit for the Hornets biggest need. Sharpe is projected to go much higher than where the Hornets are currently picking, so his visit to Charlotte is intriguing to say the least.
Here’s the full list of visits thus far:
Charlotte Hornets 2022 pre-draft workouts
|Date
|Player
|Position
|School
|Date
|Player
|Position
|School
|5/29/2022
|Koadirchi Akobundu-Ehiogu
|Big
|UT-Arlington
|5/29/2022
|Rasie Bolton
|Guard
|Gonzaga
|5/29/2022
|Tari Eason
|Forward
|LSU
|5/29/2022
|Terquavion Smith
|Guard
|NC State
|5/29/2022
|Marcus Weathers
|Wing
|SMU
|5/29/2022
|Isaiah Whaley
|Forward
|UConn
|6/1/2022
|Ochai Agbaji
|Wing
|Kansas
|6/1/2022
|Trevor Keels
|Wing
|Duke
|6/1/2022
|Jean Montero
|Guard
|Overtime Elite
|6/1/2022
|James Akinjo
|Guard
|Baylor
|6/1/2022
|Kofi Cockburn
|Big
|Illinois
|6/1/2022
|Luka Brajkovic
|Big
|Davidson
|6/2/2022
|Dhieu Deing
|Guard
|UTSA
|6/2/2022
|Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|Guard
|Florida
|6/2/2022
|Both Gach
|Guard
|Utah
|6/2/2022
|Jalen Johnson
|Guard
|Mercer
|6/2/2022
|Tommy Kuhse
|Guard
|Saint Mary's
|6/3/2022
|Jalen Adaway
|Wing
|St. Bonaventure
|6/3/2022
|Patrick Baldwin Jr.
|Wing
|Milwaukee
|6/3/2022
|Moussa Diabate
|Forward
|Michigan
|6/3/2022
|Collin Gillespie
|Guard
|Villanova
|6/3/2022
|Quenton Jackson
|Wing
|Texas A&M
|6/3/2022
|Alex O'Connell
|Wing
|Creighton
|6/4/2022
|Kennedy Chandler
|Guard
|Tennessee
|6/4/2022
|Kameron McGusty
|Wing
|Miami (FL)
|6/4/2022
|Justin Minaya
|Wing
|Providence
|6/4/2022
|Josh Minott
|Forward
|Memphis
|6/4/2022
|Darryl Morsell
|Wing
|Marquette
|6/4/2022
|JD Notae
|Guard
|Arkansas
|6/6/2022
|Keon Ellis
|Wing
|Alabama
|6/6/2022
|Mike Foster
|Forward
|G League Ignite
|6/6/2022
|Kellan Grady
|Wing
|Kentucky
|6/6/2022
|Ron Harper Jr.
|Wing
|Rutgers
|6/6/2022
|Brandon Horvath
|Forward
|Utah State
|6/6/2022
|Žiga Samar
|Guard
|Fuenlabrada (Spain)
|6/7/2022
|Tyson Etienne
|Guard
|Wichita State
|6/7/2022
|Jordan Goldwire
|Guard
|Oklahoma
|6/7/2022
|John Meeks
|Wing
|College of Charleston
|6/7/2022
|Orlando Robinson
|Big
|Fresno State
|6/7/2022
|D'Shawn Schwartz
|Wing
|George Mason
|6/7/2022
|Bryson Williams
|Forward
|Texas Tech
|6/8/2022
|Hugo Besson
|Guard
|New Zealand Breakers (Australia NBL)
|6/8/2022
|Khalifa Diop
|Big
|Gran Canaria (Spain)
|6/8/2022
|Hyunjung Lee
|Wing
|Davidson
|6/8/2022
|Javante McCoy
|Guard
|Boston University
|6/8/2022
|Andrew Nembhard
|Guard
|Gonzaga
|6/8/2022
|Yannick Nzosa
|Big
|Unicaja (Spain)
|6/9/2022
|Dominick Barlow
|Forward
|Overtime Elite
|6/9/2022
|Garrison Brooks
|Forward
|MIssissippi State
|6/9/2022
|John Butler
|Big
|Florida State
|6/9/2022
|Michael Devoe
|Guard
|Georgia Tech
|6/9/2022
|Mitch Lightfoot
|Big
|Kansas
|6/9/2022
|Iverson Molinar
|Guard
|MIssissippi State
|6/10/2022
|Max Christie
|Wing
|Michigan State
|6/10/2022
|RJ Cole
|Guard
|Uconn
|6/10/2022
|Grant Golden
|Big
|Richmond
|6/10/2022
|Alex Hunter
|Guard
|Furman
|6/10/2022
|Ismaël Kamagate
|Big
|Paris Basketball (France)
|6/10/2022
|Gui Santos
|Wing
|Minas (Brazil)
|6/10/2022
|Mark Williams
|Big
|Duke
|6/10/2022
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Wing
|Kentucky
