 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Hornets 2022 pre-draft workout tracker: Shaedon Sharpe and Mark Williams visit Charlotte

A couple of exciting prospects were in for individual workouts on Friday.

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
Florida v Kentucky Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets continue to host draft workouts on an almost daily basis as we approach the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23rd. We’ll use this post to keep the tracker updated and share little tidbits on the workouts that come through as they happen.

Here’s what we’ve missed since the last post:

  • June 8th: The Hornets are starting to get some workouts in with legitimate second round targets with a couple of bigs and guards that would be nice additions to the roster and/or the Swarm
  • June 9th: Mostly fliers and Swarm possibilities
  • June 10th: The highlight of the day are two individual workouts, one with Mark Williams out of Duke and one with Shaedon Sharpe out of Kentucky. Williams is oft connected with the Hornets as a seamless fit for the Hornets biggest need. Sharpe is projected to go much higher than where the Hornets are currently picking, so his visit to Charlotte is intriguing to say the least.

Here’s the full list of visits thus far:

Charlotte Hornets 2022 pre-draft workouts

Date Player Position School
Date Player Position School
5/29/2022 Koadirchi Akobundu-Ehiogu Big UT-Arlington
5/29/2022 Rasie Bolton Guard Gonzaga
5/29/2022 Tari Eason Forward LSU
5/29/2022 Terquavion Smith Guard NC State
5/29/2022 Marcus Weathers Wing SMU
5/29/2022 Isaiah Whaley Forward UConn
6/1/2022 Ochai Agbaji Wing Kansas
6/1/2022 Trevor Keels Wing Duke
6/1/2022 Jean Montero Guard Overtime Elite
6/1/2022 James Akinjo Guard Baylor
6/1/2022 Kofi Cockburn Big Illinois
6/1/2022 Luka Brajkovic Big Davidson
6/2/2022 Dhieu Deing Guard UTSA
6/2/2022 Phlandrous Fleming Jr. Guard Florida
6/2/2022 Both Gach Guard Utah
6/2/2022 Jalen Johnson Guard Mercer
6/2/2022 Tommy Kuhse Guard Saint Mary's
6/3/2022 Jalen Adaway Wing St. Bonaventure
6/3/2022 Patrick Baldwin Jr. Wing Milwaukee
6/3/2022 Moussa Diabate Forward Michigan
6/3/2022 Collin Gillespie Guard Villanova
6/3/2022 Quenton Jackson Wing Texas A&M
6/3/2022 Alex O'Connell Wing Creighton
6/4/2022 Kennedy Chandler Guard Tennessee
6/4/2022 Kameron McGusty Wing Miami (FL)
6/4/2022 Justin Minaya Wing Providence
6/4/2022 Josh Minott Forward Memphis
6/4/2022 Darryl Morsell Wing Marquette
6/4/2022 JD Notae Guard Arkansas
6/6/2022 Keon Ellis Wing Alabama
6/6/2022 Mike Foster Forward G League Ignite
6/6/2022 Kellan Grady Wing Kentucky
6/6/2022 Ron Harper Jr. Wing Rutgers
6/6/2022 Brandon Horvath Forward Utah State
6/6/2022 Žiga Samar Guard Fuenlabrada (Spain)
6/7/2022 Tyson Etienne Guard Wichita State
6/7/2022 Jordan Goldwire Guard Oklahoma
6/7/2022 John Meeks Wing College of Charleston
6/7/2022 Orlando Robinson Big Fresno State
6/7/2022 D'Shawn Schwartz Wing George Mason
6/7/2022 Bryson Williams Forward Texas Tech
6/8/2022 Hugo Besson Guard New Zealand Breakers (Australia NBL)
6/8/2022 Khalifa Diop Big Gran Canaria (Spain)
6/8/2022 Hyunjung Lee Wing Davidson
6/8/2022 Javante McCoy Guard Boston University
6/8/2022 Andrew Nembhard Guard Gonzaga
6/8/2022 Yannick Nzosa Big Unicaja (Spain)
6/9/2022 Dominick Barlow Forward Overtime Elite
6/9/2022 Garrison Brooks Forward MIssissippi State
6/9/2022 John Butler Big Florida State
6/9/2022 Michael Devoe Guard Georgia Tech
6/9/2022 Mitch Lightfoot Big Kansas
6/9/2022 Iverson Molinar Guard MIssissippi State
6/10/2022 Max Christie Wing Michigan State
6/10/2022 RJ Cole Guard Uconn
6/10/2022 Grant Golden Big Richmond
6/10/2022 Alex Hunter Guard Furman
6/10/2022 Ismaël Kamagate Big Paris Basketball (France)
6/10/2022 Gui Santos Wing Minas (Brazil)
6/10/2022 Mark Williams Big Duke
6/10/2022 Shaedon Sharpe Wing Kentucky
Charlotte Hornets 2022 pre-draft workouts

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...