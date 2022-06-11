Hornets 2022 pre-draft workout tracker: Shaedon Sharpe and Mark Williams visit Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets continue to host draft workouts on an almost daily basis as we approach the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23rd. We’ll use this post to keep the tracker updated and share little tidbits on the workouts that come through as they happen.

Here’s what we’ve missed since the last post:

June 8th: The Hornets are starting to get some workouts in with legitimate second round targets with a couple of bigs and guards that would be nice additions to the roster and/or the Swarm

The Hornets are starting to get some workouts in with legitimate second round targets with a couple of bigs and guards that would be nice additions to the roster and/or the Swarm June 9th: Mostly fliers and Swarm possibilities

Mostly fliers and Swarm possibilities June 10th: The highlight of the day are two individual workouts, one with Mark Williams out of Duke and one with Shaedon Sharpe out of Kentucky. Williams is oft connected with the Hornets as a seamless fit for the Hornets biggest need. Sharpe is projected to go much higher than where the Hornets are currently picking, so his visit to Charlotte is intriguing to say the least.

Here’s the full list of visits thus far: