Montrezl Harrell facing felony drug trafficking charges

Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell is facing felony charges of trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana after it was discovered that he had a backpack with roughly three pounds of marijuana in it. From Rod Boone at the Charlotte Observer:

Trooper Jesse Owens stated he “upon stop observed odor of marijuana” from the silver 2020 Honda Pilot that Harrell was driving, according to the citation. Harrell, Owens wrote in the report, “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.” During a subsequent search of the vehicle, which the report states Harrell claims was rented, “three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags” were found in a backpack in the back seat, according to the citation. He’s been charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana.

Punishment for this offense ranges from one to five years of incarceration with a fine ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

Harrell is set to enter free agency in just a couple of weeks, and these charges surely muddy the waters and make some offseason decisions for the Hornets that much more difficult.