Hornets host second round of pre-draft workouts

A few high profile names in the group.

By Jonathan DeLong
NCAA Basketball: Final Four-National Championship-Kansas vs North Carolina Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets hosted their second group of pre-draft workouts on Wednesday. This one has quite a bit more name recognition than the first one.

The prospects:

  • Ochai Agbaji, Wing, Kansas
  • Trevor Keels, Wing, Duke
  • Jean Montero, Guard, Overtime Elite
  • James Akinjo, Guard, Baylor
  • Kofi Cockburn, Big, Illinois
  • Luka Brajkovic, Big, Davidson

We profiled Ochai Agbaji here, and he’s definitely in play for the Hornets picks in the teens. Keels and Montero are fringe first-second rounders while the others are deeper cuts (though Cockburn will have a lot of recognition among college basketball fans).

