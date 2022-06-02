Hornets host second round of pre-draft workouts

The Charlotte Hornets hosted their second group of pre-draft workouts on Wednesday. This one has quite a bit more name recognition than the first one.

The prospects:

Ochai Agbaji, Wing, Kansas

Trevor Keels, Wing, Duke

Jean Montero, Guard, Overtime Elite

James Akinjo, Guard, Baylor

Kofi Cockburn, Big, Illinois

Luka Brajkovic, Big, Davidson

We profiled Ochai Agbaji here, and he’s definitely in play for the Hornets picks in the teens. Keels and Montero are fringe first-second rounders while the others are deeper cuts (though Cockburn will have a lot of recognition among college basketball fans).