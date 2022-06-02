Hornets host second round of pre-draft workouts

The Charlotte Hornets hosted their second group of pre-draft workouts on Wednesday. This one has quite a bit more name recognition than the first one.
The @hornets will hold a draft workout at Spectrum Center today, Wednesday, June 1 with the following prospects:— Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) June 1, 2022
Ochai Agbaji – Knasas
James Akinjo – Baylor
Luka Brajkovic – Davidson
Kofi Cockburn – Illinois
Trevor Keels – Duke
Jean Montero – Overtime Elite https://t.co/6jAxsXfwND
We profiled Ochai Agbaji here, and he’s definitely in play for the Hornets picks in the teens. Keels and Montero are fringe first-second rounders while the others are deeper cuts (though Cockburn will have a lot of recognition among college basketball fans).
