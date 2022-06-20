Charlotte Hornets draft week mock draft roundup

We’re three days away from the 2022 NBA Draft. A lot of places around the Internet have updated their mock drafts since the last time we did this exercise. There are some interesting takes floating out there for the Charlotte Hornets, so let’s see what we’ve got.
ESPN:
13th: Jeremy Sochan, Forward, Baylor
15th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke
45th: Justin Lewis, Forward, Marquette
ESPN has the Hornets shoring up their defense with their first two picks and then taking a swing on a toolsy forward in the second round.
The Ringer:
13th: AJ Griffin, Wing, Duke
15th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke
The Ringer has the Hornets keeping a pair of Duke teammates together in state. Williams fills the rim protection void while Griffin has tremendous potential as a shooter.
SB Nation:
13th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke
15th: Jeremy Socham, Forward, Baylor
SB Nation has the same ideas as ESPN, giving the Hornets a couple of the better defenders in this draft class.
CBS Sports:
13th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke
15th: Malaki Branham, Wing, Ohio State
The Mark Williams train continues rolling while David Cobb thinks the Hornets go with a more offensive minded wing with their second pick.
Sports Illustrated:
13th: Jalen Duren, Big, Memphis
15th: Malaki Branham, Wing, Ohio State
45th: Tyrese Martin, Wing, UConn
The Hornets miss out on Williams this time, but some may be even more excited at the idea of Duren falling to pick 13.
Bleacher Report:
13th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke
15th: Jeremy Sochan, Forward, Baylor
45th: JD Davison, Guard, Alabama
More defense from Bleacher Report, who also add an interesting second round guard prospect.
Yahoo Sports:
13th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke
15th: Jeremy Sochan, Forward, Baylor
Defense defense defense.
Sporting News:
13th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke
15th: Ochai Agbaji, Wing, Kansas
45th: Josh Minott, Forward, Memphis
Agbaji was a popular mock to the Hornets early in draft season but seems to have slipped down rankings a bit as time has passed. Still, this mock draft is heavy on the defense.
NBA Draft Room:
13th: Johnny Davis, Guard, Wisconsin
15th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke
45th: Josh Minott. Forward, Memphis
I appreciate all these mocks justifying all the scouting reports we’ve done to this point. We really hit the popular picks in both the first and second round.
Tankathon:
13th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke
15th: Malaki Branham, Wing, Ohio State
45th: Justin Lewis, Forward, Marquette
No new prospects that we haven’t talked about so far in this piece.
NBA Draft Net:
13th: Jeremy Sochan, Forward, Baylor
15th: Jalen Duren, Big, Memphis
45th: Trevor Keels, Guard, Duke
This might be a dream scenario for the Hornets. Potential for days.
