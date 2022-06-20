Charlotte Hornets draft week mock draft roundup

We’re three days away from the 2022 NBA Draft. A lot of places around the Internet have updated their mock drafts since the last time we did this exercise. There are some interesting takes floating out there for the Charlotte Hornets, so let’s see what we’ve got.

ESPN:

13th: Jeremy Sochan, Forward, Baylor

15th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke

45th: Justin Lewis, Forward, Marquette

ESPN has the Hornets shoring up their defense with their first two picks and then taking a swing on a toolsy forward in the second round.

The Ringer:

13th: AJ Griffin, Wing, Duke

15th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke

The Ringer has the Hornets keeping a pair of Duke teammates together in state. Williams fills the rim protection void while Griffin has tremendous potential as a shooter.

SB Nation:

13th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke

15th: Jeremy Socham, Forward, Baylor

SB Nation has the same ideas as ESPN, giving the Hornets a couple of the better defenders in this draft class.

CBS Sports:

13th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke

15th: Malaki Branham, Wing, Ohio State

The Mark Williams train continues rolling while David Cobb thinks the Hornets go with a more offensive minded wing with their second pick.

Sports Illustrated:

13th: Jalen Duren, Big, Memphis

15th: Malaki Branham, Wing, Ohio State

45th: Tyrese Martin, Wing, UConn

The Hornets miss out on Williams this time, but some may be even more excited at the idea of Duren falling to pick 13.

Bleacher Report:

13th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke

15th: Jeremy Sochan, Forward, Baylor

45th: JD Davison, Guard, Alabama

More defense from Bleacher Report, who also add an interesting second round guard prospect.

Yahoo Sports:

13th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke

15th: Jeremy Sochan, Forward, Baylor

Defense defense defense.

Sporting News:

13th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke

15th: Ochai Agbaji, Wing, Kansas

45th: Josh Minott, Forward, Memphis

Agbaji was a popular mock to the Hornets early in draft season but seems to have slipped down rankings a bit as time has passed. Still, this mock draft is heavy on the defense.

NBA Draft Room:

13th: Johnny Davis, Guard, Wisconsin

15th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke

45th: Josh Minott. Forward, Memphis

I appreciate all these mocks justifying all the scouting reports we’ve done to this point. We really hit the popular picks in both the first and second round.

Tankathon:

13th: Mark Williams, Big, Duke

15th: Malaki Branham, Wing, Ohio State

45th: Justin Lewis, Forward, Marquette

No new prospects that we haven’t talked about so far in this piece.

NBA Draft Net:

13th: Jeremy Sochan, Forward, Baylor

15th: Jalen Duren, Big, Memphis

45th: Trevor Keels, Guard, Duke

This might be a dream scenario for the Hornets. Potential for days.