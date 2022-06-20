Hornets 2022 Las Vegas Summer League schedule announced

The NBA has posted its 2022 Las Vegas Summer League Schedule.

2022 NBA Summer League Schedule in Las Vegas, July 7-17: https://t.co/pG3g8AAnTf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2022

Here are the Hornets games for those who don’t want to dig through the Tweet:

The will be fifth game on either the 16th or 17th that’ll be set after the first four game are played.

Nothing too thrilling about the opponents. The Pacers will have the highest profile rookie while the Cavs will have a pick that the was taken right around the Hornets selection(s).

The roster will be announced sometime between the draft and the start of the league, so expect movement on that front next week. I’d also expect all of last year’s rookies to participate again given their lack of NBA experience last season. The other question left to be answered is who will coach the team, and who knows when that’ll be figured out.