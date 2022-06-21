Mike D’Antoni set to meet with Michael Jordan about Hornets head coaching job

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan will sit talk with Mike D’Antoni about the team’s head coaching position.

Mike D’Antoni is set to meet with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan on the franchise’s coaching job today, sources tell ESPN. D’Antoni was the other Charlotte finalist before Kenny Atkinson changed his mind on accepting position and stayed in Golden State on Saturday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2022

The Hornets have had to make a hard pivot after Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson suddenly backed out of his agreement to be the team’s next head coach.

D’Antoni was the second of two finalists to be the next Hornets head coach before the team ultimately went with Atkinson. Now that Atkinson is out of the mix, it looks like D’Antoni is candidate number one.