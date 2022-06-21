 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike D’Antoni set to meet with Michael Jordan about Hornets head coaching job

The Hornets second choice head coach is now potentially their new first choice.

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan will sit talk with Mike D’Antoni about the team’s head coaching position.

The Hornets have had to make a hard pivot after Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson suddenly backed out of his agreement to be the team’s next head coach.

D’Antoni was the second of two finalists to be the next Hornets head coach before the team ultimately went with Atkinson. Now that Atkinson is out of the mix, it looks like D’Antoni is candidate number one.

