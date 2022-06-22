How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

What: 2022 NBA Draft

When: Thursday June 22nd, 8:00 pm Eastern

Where: Barclays Center; Brooklyn, NY

How to watch: ESPN

Draft night has almost snuck up on us for the first time ever given all of the other news surrounding the Charlotte Hornets in the last week. We’ve finally made it though (almost), so let’s get ready for the madness.

Here are a few things to expect based on our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero are the heavy favorites to go one, two, and three respectively

Mark Williams over under draft position is 13.5, further reinforcing the idea that most sports people assume he’ll end up going to the Hornets

Jeremy Sochan, Ochai Agbaji, and Malaki Branham are the other players with over/unders most closely tied to the Hornets

There will probably be a lot of movement in the next 24 hours as we build up to the draft. It’s going to be fun.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.