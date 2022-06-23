ATH Podcast: Hornets 2022 NBA Draft preview show

What’s this? A podcast. You’re darn right it is. With the 2022 NBA Draft upon us and the Charlotte Hornets dominating the news as well as they ever have, we threw up the bat signal to get your favorite At the Hive personalities for a podcast. Here’s the rundown of stuff that we talk about and that you’re going to listen to:

Kenny Atkinson is out and Mike D’Antoni is maybe in? Does that signal any shift in approach to team building?

The Hornets are ““““hesitant”””” to match a max offer sheet for Miles Bridges

Mason Plumlee is has a guaranteed contract, but is he a guaranteed Hornet?

Our favorite prospects at 13 at 15, including our preferences between the two centers, falling wings, and other plans of attack for those two picks

Trade up scenarios and players just out of the Hornets reach

Our favorite second round targets

Other draft takes

Excuse any rust as it’s been a while since we (read: I) have done one of these.

