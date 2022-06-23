 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hornets select Jalen Duren with the 13th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, then trade him for a lot of picks

Swerve.

Memphis v Boise State Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets have selected former Memphis big man Jalen Duren with the 15th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. We’ve been talking about the Hornets needing a center for a very long time, and Duren possibly puts a stop to that. He’s one of the youngest prospects in the draft and is coming off a season where he averaged 12.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He’s a physically imposing presence that has a chance to be a true difference maker on the defensive end of the floor.

However, all of the words I just wrote are irrelevant because the Hornets have traded the pick to someone. More to come...

Update: The Hornets are getting the Bucks 2025 first round pick that was previously owned by Detroit in the deal.

...and Rod Boone is reporting the Hornets are stockpiling 2nd round picks as well.

Another update: Rod Boone is now reporting that the Hornets are getting the Nuggets 2023 first round pick instead of the Bucks 2025 pick.

