Hornets select Jalen Duren with the 13th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, then trade him for a lot of picks

The Charlotte Hornets have selected former Memphis big man Jalen Duren with the 15th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. We’ve been talking about the Hornets needing a center for a very long time, and Duren possibly puts a stop to that. He’s one of the youngest prospects in the draft and is coming off a season where he averaged 12.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He’s a physically imposing presence that has a chance to be a true difference maker on the defensive end of the floor.

However, all of the words I just wrote are irrelevant because the Hornets have traded the pick to someone. More to come...

The Pistons are acquiring Jalen Duren at No. 13 in a trade, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Sources: Hornets traded Jalen Duren to the Knicks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

Update: The Hornets are getting the Bucks 2025 first round pick that was previously owned by Detroit in the deal.

The Pistons are sending the Hornets the 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee in the Duren trade, sources tell ESPN. Detroit got that pick from Portland in the Jerami Grant deal yesterday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

...and Rod Boone is reporting the Hornets are stockpiling 2nd round picks as well.

On top of the future first-round pick, the #Hornets also acquired four second-round picks in the deal for Jalen Duren, league sources tell @theobserver. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) June 24, 2022

Another update: Rod Boone is now reporting that the Hornets are getting the Nuggets 2023 first round pick instead of the Bucks 2025 pick.